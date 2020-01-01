Lemonhead Distillate Cartridge 1g
About this product
OG Kush Cut, Sativa Hybrid
About this strain
Lemonhead OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Lemonhead OG by Royal Choice Farms is a gleeful Kush cut with bright, refreshing terpenes. Sweet on the nose and the palate, this strain offers consumers a clean, zestful lemon flavor coupled with a lung-expanding mint/eucalyptus. As with many OG strains, euphoria takes the lead, elevating the consumer’s mood and provoking both smiles and laughter. The effects remain peppy as they transition into the body, leaving a warm and fuzzy sensation without being overly stimulating.