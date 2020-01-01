About this product

Jack Herer ~ Northern Lights ~ Haze: Mega Jackpot doesn't waste any time showing off the effects of this fruity-tasting strain. Some users report changes in sensory perception (seeing more vivid colors), and this may happen subtly, without being disorienting. Users are more likely to be struck by a suddenly fast-paced, freely-associative way of thinking, making it a great daytime strain for getting some chores done or enjoying the outdoors.