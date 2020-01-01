 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Regulator Xtracts

Mega Jackpot Wax 1g

Jack Herer ~ Northern Lights ~ Haze: Mega Jackpot doesn't waste any time showing off the effects of this fruity-tasting strain. Some users report changes in sensory perception (seeing more vivid colors), and this may happen subtly, without being disorienting. Users are more likely to be struck by a suddenly fast-paced, freely-associative way of thinking, making it a great daytime strain for getting some chores done or enjoying the outdoors.

About this brand

Regulator Xtracts Logo