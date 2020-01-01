About this product

Indica 60 / Sativa 40 / THC: -% Lineage: Orange Juice Bud x Girl Scout Cookies Orange Cookies is probably the hottest strain in cannabis right now. Obsoul33t, the master breeder from Franchise Genetics, has created a masterpiece, and it has exploded worldwide! A cross between Orange Juice Bud and Girl Scout Cookies, the Orange Cookies boast an intense citrus smell and taste (reminiscent of tangerines) that came in 2nd place in the SOCAL High Times Cannabis Cup. The effects are fairly balanced with a deep body high coupling with a euphoric, cerebral buzz.