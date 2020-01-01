Orange Cookies Cartridge
About this product
Indica 60 / Sativa 40 / THC: -% Lineage: Orange Juice Bud x Girl Scout Cookies Orange Cookies is probably the hottest strain in cannabis right now. Obsoul33t, the master breeder from Franchise Genetics, has created a masterpiece, and it has exploded worldwide! A cross between Orange Juice Bud and Girl Scout Cookies, the Orange Cookies boast an intense citrus smell and taste (reminiscent of tangerines) that came in 2nd place in the SOCAL High Times Cannabis Cup. The effects are fairly balanced with a deep body high coupling with a euphoric, cerebral buzz.
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.