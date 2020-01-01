Pink Bubba Distillate GOLD Cartridge 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Bubba Kush x Pink Kush, Indica
About this strain
Pink Bubba
Pink Bubba is a mostly indica strain that is said to combine genetics from Bubba Kush and Pink Kush. Earthy pine flavors lead the way with slight floral highlights that bring out this strain’s sweet notes. Perhaps best saved for evening use, Pink Bubba delivers a body-melting blast of physical relaxation alongside dreamy euphoria.