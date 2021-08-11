 Loading…

Sativa

Regulator Gold Cartridge - Grapefruit Durban 1G

by Regulator

Regulator Concentrates Cartridges Regulator Gold Cartridge - Grapefruit Durban 1G

About this product

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

About this brand

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency. Follow us on instagram @regulator.wa

About this strain

Grapefruit Durban
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Grapefruit Durban is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Durban Poison and Grapefruit. The terpenes from Grapefruit make this strain smell like citrus with a taste that is both sweet and sour - just like a pink grapefruit. Smoking Grapefruit Durban will give you a cerebral, energetic and motivating high that can be felt throughout your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help fight fatigue. Grapefruit Durban buds are frosty and dotted with bright orange hairs. 

