Regulator Gold Cartridge - Grapefruit Durban 1G
by RegulatorWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
About this brand
Regulator
About this strain
Grapefruit Durban
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Grapefruit Durban is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Durban Poison and Grapefruit. The terpenes from Grapefruit make this strain smell like citrus with a taste that is both sweet and sour - just like a pink grapefruit. Smoking Grapefruit Durban will give you a cerebral, energetic and motivating high that can be felt throughout your entire body. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help fight fatigue. Grapefruit Durban buds are frosty and dotted with bright orange hairs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.