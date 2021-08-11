 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Regulator Gold Cartridge - Triangle Kush 1G
Indica

Regulator Gold Cartridge - Triangle Kush 1G

by Regulator

Write a review
Regulator Concentrates Cartridges Regulator Gold Cartridge - Triangle Kush 1G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

About this brand

Regulator Logo
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency. Follow us on instagram @regulator.wa

About this strain

Triangle Kush

Triangle Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review