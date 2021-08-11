Regulator - Lemon Cheesecake 1G
About this product
Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Lemon Cheesecake, also known as "Lemon Cheese," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Fragrant and unique, Lemon Cheesecake is the result of a cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Its buds put off a powerful musky, earthy, and skunky aroma, while the flavor profile comes across a bit skunky with a sweet, creamy lemon flavor. Lemon Cheesecake's colas are coated in trichomes that nearly swallow fan leaves as they swell into dense buds. The high can be cerebral and uplifting, making this a great strain for creative activities.
