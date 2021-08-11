 Loading…

Hybrid

Regulator Nug Run - Big Smooth 1G

by Regulator

About this product

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

About this brand

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

About this strain

Big Smooth

Big Smooth
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.      

