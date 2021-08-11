 Loading…

Hybrid

Regulator Nug Run - Blue Magoo 1G

by Regulator

Regulator Concentrates Ingestible Regulator Nug Run - Blue Magoo 1G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

About this brand

About this strain

Blue Magoo

Blue Magoo
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss. 

