Sativa

Regulator - Sour Diesel 1G

by Regulator

Regulator - Sour Diesel 1G

About this product

Washingtons favorite extract brand! Regulator offers a wide variety of strains and products that are reliably available throughout the year. Our products are carefully taste tested and graded to ensure it arrives at the perfect intersection of quality and price. Every lot is also independently lab tested for pesticides and potency.

About this brand

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

