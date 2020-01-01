Birthday Cake Live Resin Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
Sapphire Star, a cross between Blue Hawaiian sativa and God Bud, is a hybrid whose genetics and cerebral effects tip slightly toward the sativa side. This strain from Jordan of the Islands is quite possibly named for its bluish accents and starry coat of white crystal trichomes. Cerebral energy balanced by an indica calm create a comfortable psychoactive experience conducive for creative and social activities. Berry overtones tinged with a sour skunk aroma build a complex flavor profile for the small dense buds. Sapphire Star, with a flowering time of 7 to 8 weeks, grows to a towering 15 feet outdoors and up to 6 feet in indoor gardens.