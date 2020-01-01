 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Secret Recipe Wax

by Regulator Xtracts

Regulator Xtracts Concentrates Solvent Secret Recipe Wax

About this product

Secret Recipe Wax by Regulator Xtracts

About this strain

Secret Recipe

Secret Recipe

Secret Recipe is exactly as the name implies, a secret recipe of genetics closely guarded by breeder Connoisseur Genetics. However, after realizing the importance for medical patients to better understand their medicine they released the genetic details in a popular grower’s forum. The father is attributed to a Chemdawg backcross, while the mother is a mix of Abusive OG and Diesel genetics. The result is an exotic mix of sweet, sour, and fruity flavors. This hybrid is known to reward growers with massive yields and heavy resin production.

About this brand

Regulator Xtracts Logo