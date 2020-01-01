Secret Recipe is exactly as the name implies, a secret recipe of genetics closely guarded by breeder Connoisseur Genetics. However, after realizing the importance for medical patients to better understand their medicine they released the genetic details in a popular grower’s forum. The father is attributed to a Chemdawg backcross, while the mother is a mix of Abusive OG and Diesel genetics. The result is an exotic mix of sweet, sour, and fruity flavors. This hybrid is known to reward growers with massive yields and heavy resin production.