Silver Back Wax

by Regulator Xtracts

Regulator Xtracts Concentrates Solvent Silver Back Wax

About this product

Silver Back Wax by Regulator Xtracts

About this strain

Silver Back

Silver Back

Silver Back by Colorado Seed Inc. is a potent and mysterious strain. With unknown Hawaiian genetics that mutated during mainland propagation, this strain was described as a “boutique Hawaiian crystal-beast.” Silver Back may never make it to market due to its small yield, but the genetics have found their way into other CO Seed crosses, like Silver Cindy and Silver Nina.   

About this brand

