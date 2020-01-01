 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Silver Haze Nug Run Wax Concentrate

Silver Haze Nug Run Wax Concentrate

by Regulator Xtracts

About this product

Silver Haze Nug Run Wax Concentrate by Regulator Xtracts

About this strain

Silver Haze

Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds. 

 

About this brand

