Silver Train Wax

by Regulator Xtracts

Regulator Xtracts Concentrates Solvent Silver Train Wax

About this product

Silver Train Wax by Regulator Xtracts

About this strain

Silver Train

Silver Train

Silver Train is a hybrid of two very well-known and popular strains, Super Silver Haze and Trainwreck, that produces very resinous flowers and a sweet-spicy aroma that is similar to that of Trainwreck. Typical of many sativa-dominant strains, expect a high that is uplifting and euphoric.  

About this brand

