Sweet Berry Wax 1g
by Regulator Xtracts
Sweet Berry Wax 1g by Regulator Xtracts
Sweet Berry
Sweet Berry is a hybrid cross between two flavor powerhouses, Chernobyl and Blueberry. Its Chernobyl parent is a sweet-smelling hybrid strain with floral and lime flavors, while the indica Blueberry lends deep notes of fruit and berry. Sun-grown at the Northern California Hillberry Farms, Sweet Berry offers long-lasting euphoric effects that focus themselves cerebrally.