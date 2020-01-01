 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Timewreck Sugar Wax

Timewreck Sugar Wax

by Regulator Xtracts

Write a review
Regulator Xtracts Concentrates Solvent Timewreck Sugar Wax

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Timewreck Sugar Wax by Regulator Xtracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Timewreck

Timewreck

Bred by TGA Genetics, Timewreck is a sativa-dominant cross between Vortex and Blood Wreck (Trainwreck x Trinity). The sour, fruity flavors of Vortex enliven Timewreck’s subtle earthy aromas with pungent notes of lemon, lime, sandalwood, and pear. Timewreck’s High Times Cup-winning THC content delivers potent relief to severe medical symptoms, but novice consumers should be wary of this strain's intensity. In large doses, Timewreck induces a disorienting euphoria that begins to justify this strain’s name, but smaller amounts are more likely to bring on engaged creativity and energy. Timewreck typically produces moderate indoor yields following its 60 to 70 day flowering time.

About this brand

Regulator Xtracts Logo