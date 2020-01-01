 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Bath Salt 3.5oz – Harvest 30MG

by Relax and CBD

Relax and CBD Bath Salts are extremely calming, and they make a great addition to any bath. These Epsom salts are infused with CBD Oils and various Essential Oils, which aids in reducing inflammation and helps with sleep. The effects can be felt almost instantly and last for several hours following your bath. In addition, your skin will be rehydrated and rejuvenated. Our Harvest Bath Salts are comprised of Natural Epsom Salts, the finest Pink Himalayan Sea Salts, Vanilla Essential Oils, and of course our CBD Oils. Vanilla essential oils help promote relaxation, improve sleep quality, maintain respiratory health, boosts skin and hair health.

Relax And CBD Specializes In Providing The Best Topical CBD Products Available While Using Only Natural And Organic Ingredients. We Firmly Believe In The Benefits That All Types Of CBD Products Can Provide And Want To Share Our Passion For This Amazing Oil With The World.