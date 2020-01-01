About this product

Relax and CBD Bath Salts are extremely calming, and they make a great addition to any bath. These Epsom salts are infused with CBD Oils and various Essential Oils, which aids in reducing inflammation and helps with sleep. The effects can be felt almost instantly and last for several hours following your bath. In addition, your skin will be rehydrated and rejuvenated. Our Harvest Bath Salts are comprised of Natural Epsom Salts, the finest Pink Himalayan Sea Salts, Vanilla Essential Oils, and of course our CBD Oils. Vanilla essential oils help promote relaxation, improve sleep quality, maintain respiratory health, boosts skin and hair health.