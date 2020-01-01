About this product

Soy Wax Candles will moisturize and soothe your skin, provide relief for muscle soreness, pain, tension, and inflammation. When applying our Relax Soy Candles directly to the affected area, you will experience the benefits of soy wax, CBD Oil, and the Lavender Essential Oils being absorbed directly into the skin. Instructions for use: -Light the candle and let burn until the desired melt has been achieved. Do not leave a lit candle unattended. -Blow out the candle and let cool. Once the wax has cooled but is still liquid, apply to the desired area.