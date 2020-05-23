 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Sugar Scrub 3.5oz – Blossom 30MG

CBD Sugar Scrub 3.5oz – Blossom 30MG

by Relax and CBD

Write a review
Relax and CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Sugar Scrub 3.5oz – Blossom 30MG

$17.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Combine a gentle exfoliant like sugar with the regenerative and antioxidant properties of CBD oil and you have a recipe for skincare perfection. These Sugar Scrubs are designed with spring in mind. Enjoy your scrub with all the spring scents you have come to love including spring flowers and spring rains

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Relax and CBD Logo
Relax And CBD Specializes In Providing The Best Topical CBD Products Available While Using Only Natural And Organic Ingredients. We Firmly Believe In The Benefits That All Types Of CBD Products Can Provide And Want To Share Our Passion For This Amazing Oil With The World.