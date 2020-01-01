Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$17.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Combine a gentle exfoliant like sugar with the regenerative and antioxidant properties of CBD oil and you have a recipe for skincare perfection. Caldarium features Eucalyptus Essential Oil which is a Purifying, Cleansing, Clarifying, and Immune-Boosting Oil that is ideal for use on skin and in aromatherapy.
Be the first to review this product.