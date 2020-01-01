 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Cannadips 3-Flavor Assorted 10mg Full Spectrum CBD Infused Pouches (3) 15ct Tins

Cannadips 3-Flavor Assorted 10mg Full Spectrum CBD Infused Pouches (3) 15ct Tins

by Relax Brands™

Write a review
Relax Brands™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Cannadips 3-Flavor Assorted 10mg Full Spectrum CBD Infused Pouches (3) 15ct Tins

$44.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Cannadips Full American, Natural Mint and Tangy Citrus CBD infused pouches feature all natural flavors. We're on a mission to supply quality CBD in a way that is radical and effective. Cannadips CBD allows you to live in the moment and experience life without distractions. Our pouch-in-mouth product provides one of the best CBD experiences available. We utilize a proprietary process that preserves the valuable terpene and flavonoid compounds found in our American grown hemp, which in turn increases CBD bio-availability and allows for quick mucosal absorption directly in the mouth. We then extract any residual THC so you can be sure you're getting a quality THC-free, Broad Spectrum Hemp product in the end. Cannadips provides a truly elevated CBD experience. We believe in feeling good while carrying out daily responsibilities, which is why Cannadips CBD is made in precise doses, intended for daily use and enjoyment. Our pouches are made with all natural ingredients, sourced from reputable suppliers. All Cannadips CBD products are lab-tested for quality and safety. Each tin contains 150mg of water dispersible CBD. 10mg per pouch. 15 pouches per tin.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Relax Brands™ Logo
Relax Brands, LLC was founded with the purpose of researching, vetting, and providing access to the world’s finest CBD products for consumers far and wide. Not all CBD products are created equally, and there are so many voices in the industry telling consumers what products and brands are the “best”. Who do you trust? Relax Brands is your solution to this problem. We’re committed to excellence in the CBD product space, and you can rely on our expertise & experience in the industry. If a CBD product is carried by and purchased from Relax Brands, you’re getting what you pay for. We guarantee it.