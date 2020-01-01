 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Feel Alive™ 750mg CBD Gelcaps (30ct)

Feel Alive™ 750mg CBD Gelcaps (30ct)

by Relax Brands™

Write a review
Relax Brands™ Edibles Capsules Feel Alive™ 750mg CBD Gelcaps (30ct)

$74.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Feel Alive™ CBD gel caps are formulated for use when you need an added push of focus, uplifted spirit, and anti-inflammatory interaction. Feel Alive™ was developed to utilize the natural benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) combined with curcumin to deliver a dietary supplement worthy of being utilized both by adults with active lifestyles and top competitive athletes. Feel Alive™ hemp oil gel caps are created with a patent-pending water-soluble liquid, and contain 25mg of CBD each, along with other minor phytocannabinoids such as CBG, CBN, CBC, and over 40 naturally present synergistic terpenes. This product contains 25mg of cannabidiol (CBD) per capsule and is designed to have maximum absorption and optimum bioavailability. Dosing can be customized according to desired specifications/outcomes. Feel Brands™ gel caps push bioavailability to 3-5 times higher than cannabinoids delivered in oil, leading to enhanced biological response.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Relax Brands™ Logo
Relax Brands, LLC was founded with the purpose of researching, vetting, and providing access to the world’s finest CBD products for consumers far and wide. Not all CBD products are created equally, and there are so many voices in the industry telling consumers what products and brands are the “best”. Who do you trust? Relax Brands is your solution to this problem. We’re committed to excellence in the CBD product space, and you can rely on our expertise & experience in the industry. If a CBD product is carried by and purchased from Relax Brands, you’re getting what you pay for. We guarantee it.