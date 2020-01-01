 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Feel Fit™ 500mg CBD Tincture (30ml) - Natural Flavor

Feel Fit™ 500mg CBD Tincture (30ml) - Natural Flavor

by Relax Brands™

Write a review
Relax Brands™ Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Feel Fit™ 500mg CBD Tincture (30ml) - Natural Flavor

$64.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

This Feel Brands™ Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Tincture contains 500mg of cannabidiol (CBD) oil in a 30ml (1 ounce) glass bottle with 1ml dropper. This product is the mid-level concentration in the Feel CBD tincture line, delivering 16.67mg of CBD per dropper. The Feel Fit™ line of CBD products are formulated for everyday use as a vital part of your supplement & vitamin program. Feel Fit™was developed to “fit” perfectly into your active regimen to ease pain caused by inflammation, reduce anxiety, and promote a general feeling of well-being that allows to you to stay active at your peak performance, both personally & professionally. All Feel Brands™ tinctures are 100% USA-grown from organic, non-GMO hemp plants. Our 0% THC formulations are full-spectrum with zero psychoactive effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Relax Brands™ Logo
Relax Brands, LLC was founded with the purpose of researching, vetting, and providing access to the world’s finest CBD products for consumers far and wide. Not all CBD products are created equally, and there are so many voices in the industry telling consumers what products and brands are the “best”. Who do you trust? Relax Brands is your solution to this problem. We’re committed to excellence in the CBD product space, and you can rely on our expertise & experience in the industry. If a CBD product is carried by and purchased from Relax Brands, you’re getting what you pay for. We guarantee it.