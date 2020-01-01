 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GRN Hemp Extracts 35mg CBD Bath Bomb - Cedarwood & Tangerine

by Relax Brands™

$10.99MSRP

About this product

Wash your stress and aches away with this soothing hemp infused bath bomb. Perfect for after an intense workout, or any stressful day. Make this bath bomb a part of your self-care routine.

About this brand

Relax Brands, LLC was founded with the purpose of researching, vetting, and providing access to the world’s finest CBD products for consumers far and wide. Not all CBD products are created equally, and there are so many voices in the industry telling consumers what products and brands are the “best”. Who do you trust? Relax Brands is your solution to this problem. We’re committed to excellence in the CBD product space, and you can rely on our expertise & experience in the industry. If a CBD product is carried by and purchased from Relax Brands, you’re getting what you pay for. We guarantee it.