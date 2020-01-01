 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Magic Maple Stix 100ct Jar

by Relax Brands™

Magic Maple Stix 100ct Jar
About this product

Every apiary, hemp field and sugar shack boasts its own unique quality. Happy Honey and Magic Maple Stix combine the best award-winning USA Raw Honey and USDA Organic Vermont Maple Syrup. All Stix are delicately infused with premium 'Zero THC' Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract, sourced from fully compliant industrial hemp farmers and extractors who really know what they are doing. All hemp Stix are blended with some of the finest Botanical Terpenes in the world, backed by scientific research and approved by an MD Cannabis Physician. Known as “the Superfood of the Future,” Stix are a delicious way to take your daily dose of CBD by adding to coffee, tea, or enjoying straight. Physician Approved Terpene Enhanced Superior Delivery Consistent Dosage 3rd Party Lab Certified QR Code Scans No Crudes or Isolates…ever

About this brand

Relax Brands, LLC was founded with the purpose of researching, vetting, and providing access to the world’s finest CBD products for consumers far and wide. Not all CBD products are created equally, and there are so many voices in the industry telling consumers what products and brands are the “best”. Who do you trust? Relax Brands is your solution to this problem. We’re committed to excellence in the CBD product space, and you can rely on our expertise & experience in the industry. If a CBD product is carried by and purchased from Relax Brands, you’re getting what you pay for. We guarantee it.