7 LEAVES Remedy Cream™

by Releaf Cosmetics, Inc.

$60.00MSRP

About this product

7 LEAVES Remedy Cream™ from Releaf Cosmetics is infused with 115mg of CBD blended with Arnica and Geranium extracts to deliver a potent and effective pain relief cream that soothes discomfort from osteoarthritis, rheumatism, muscle and back aches, as well as various other physical pains and discomforts associated with skin conditions such as dry skin, psoriasis, eczema, and rosacea.

About this brand

Releaf Cosmetics, Inc. Logo
High quality cannabis topicals designed to increase the quality of life by relieving pain and discomfort. Naturally.