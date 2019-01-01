RE-ASSURE 10mg Hemp Extract Gummies - Orange Flavor - 30ct
by Relive EverydayWrite a review
$39.99MSRP
About this product
best! For those that don't like the taste of more traditional methods of hemp extract - the flavors available make taking nature's goodness a little easier. Don't be caught without your go-to for hemp extract that makes helping your body feel it's best. Supplemental Facts FLAVOR: ORANGE Serving Size: 1 Gummy Servings per container: 30 ~ 10mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract per serving
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Relive Everyday
Delicious U.S Grown Non-GMO Hemp Extract Products - Lab Tested, Colorado Grown, THC Free Tinctures, Gummies, Pain Relief Spray & Lip Balm