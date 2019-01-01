 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. RE-ASSURE 10mg Hemp Extract Gummies - Watermelon Flavor - 30ct

RE-ASSURE 10mg Hemp Extract Gummies - Watermelon Flavor - 30ct

by Relive Everyday

$39.99MSRP

About this product

Relive Everyday's goal for you is to easily relive your best day every day.  RE-ASSURE gummies can help you achieve just that by having precise measurements of the things that help you feel your best! For those that don't like the taste of more traditional methods of hemp extract - the flavors available make taking nature's goodness a little easier. Don't be caught without your go-to for hemp extract that makes helping your body feel it's best. Supplemental Facts: FLAVOR: Watermelon Serving Size: 1 Gummy Servings per container: 30 ~ 10mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract per serving

About this brand

Delicious U.S Grown Non-GMO Hemp Extract Products - Lab Tested, Colorado Grown, THC Free Tinctures, Gummies, Pain Relief Spray & Lip Balm