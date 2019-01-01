About this product

Relive Everyday’s staple line - RE-LIVE - is all about giving YOU the opportunity to have your best day, every day! Some days life just seems effortless, and other days you certainly don’t want to relive – so isn’t the goal for you to minimize those days as much as possible? Well, now you can! Whether you’re just starting your health and wellness journey or you’re an aged veteran – anyone can have better days when they add what their bodies need to mix! Re-Live Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Tinctures are created using high quality, Colorado Grown Industrial Hemp, natural hemp seed oil, coconut oil, and natural essential oils. This product contains phytocannabinoids, said to link with our bodies’ endogenous Endocannabinoid System (ECS) receptors located throughout our central nervous and immune systems. The fascinating purpose of the ECS is to restore balance and maintain health inside the body, even if your external environment is constantly changing! FLAVOR: Refreshing Mint 1800mg. Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract per Bottle. 1 drop = approx. 3mg.