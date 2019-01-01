About this product

Relive Everyday’s mission is for you to relive your best day, every day. Be sure to start it with self-expression! Your mouth is your vehicle for spoken intentions, communication, and sharing smiles, so soften your lips with coconut oil, natural beeswax, high-quality hemp extract and essential oils. Speak your truth out loud and tell the world you deserve better days. When you say it with healthy lips, everyone will want to hear what you have to share. Hemp Lip Balm Contains: Coconut Oil: Naturally anti-bacterial and antifungal; An excellent moisturizer for skin. Beeswax: An awesome alternative to traditional mineral oils. Mineral oils, which are most common in everyday moisturizers and skin care products, are typically produced using petroleum. Beeswax is said to carry antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial elements, which are great for combating dry, chapped skin. Non-GMO Hemp Extract: Said to have natural anti-inflammatory benefits that can be helpful for dry, parched skin.