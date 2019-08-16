Jmae0313 on July 14th, 2019

I’ll be honest, I was skeptical about CBD at first with not really knowing what it was. I’ve been wanting to step away from taking pills like Advil for my headaches and sleeping pills for staying asleep at night ( I have a crazy work schedule so sleep is life when I can get it) ReMed Leaf’s website helped educate me on what I was putting into my body and I’m happy I made the decision to start using CBD! I’ve been taking the 1000MG Hemp Extract CBD Oil for over a month now and it’s been a life changer. It has helped with my headaches and I fall asleep faster and stay asleep all night without feeling groggy in the morning, I’ve even stopped having the need for coffee in the morning after all these years because I wake up and feel ready to go! It’s nice to know I’m putting something organic into my body and not chemicals. Also - the Peppermint flavor is amazing. I definitely recommend ReMed Leaf and the 1000MG Hemp Extract Oil!