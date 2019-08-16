 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1000MG Hemp Extract CBD Oil by ReMed Leaf

by ReMed Leaf

ReMed Leaf Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 1000MG Hemp Extract CBD Oil by ReMed Leaf
$114.99MSRP

About this product

Our CBD Oil Tinctures offer quick, effective results. Each 1oz (30ml) bottle of our phytocannabinoid-rich, full spectrum CBD oil is sourced from organic hemp cultivated in Colorado and have been created to help you meet your health and wellness needs.

7 customer reviews

Farzad11

I’ve tried all the products! Amazing quality in each one! Definitely recommend it.

Jmae0313

I’ll be honest, I was skeptical about CBD at first with not really knowing what it was. I’ve been wanting to step away from taking pills like Advil for my headaches and sleeping pills for staying asleep at night ( I have a crazy work schedule so sleep is life when I can get it) ReMed Leaf’s website helped educate me on what I was putting into my body and I’m happy I made the decision to start using CBD! I’ve been taking the 1000MG Hemp Extract CBD Oil for over a month now and it’s been a life changer. It has helped with my headaches and I fall asleep faster and stay asleep all night without feeling groggy in the morning, I’ve even stopped having the need for coffee in the morning after all these years because I wake up and feel ready to go! It’s nice to know I’m putting something organic into my body and not chemicals. Also - the Peppermint flavor is amazing. I definitely recommend ReMed Leaf and the 1000MG Hemp Extract Oil!

Ameerk

This worked like a charm and helped me throughout the day. I highly recommend this product.

About this brand

ReMed+Leaf is thrilled to offer the utmost purest quality CBD on the market. Our job is to cater to every type of customer and give them just what they are looking for! ReMed+Leaf is not a moderate CBD brand and that is why we offer third party lab reports for every CBD product we offer. Get your CBD on, and choose ReMed+Leaf. No better way to consume CBD then the ReMed way!