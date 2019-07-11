 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
750MG Hemp Extract CBD Softgels by ReMed Leaf

by ReMed Leaf

About this product

Our CBD Soft Gel Capsules make taking CBD as easy as taking a regular supplement. Made with our phytocannabinoid-rich, water-soluble hemp, our CBD Soft Gels are designed for maximum absorption and bioavailability. Our soft gels are made with specialized cannabinoid emulsion droplets that are approximately 10-50 nanometers in size, which results in a product that contains 3-5x more bioavailability. What this means for you is quick absorption into the bloodstream and rapid results. Each 25mg soft gel contains the following qualities: Organically Growth-Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulisifers, Medium Chain Triglly cerides (MCT), Beta Caryophyillene, Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbital and water, Artificial coloring which include Red 40, Red 3, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2.

6 customer reviews

5.06

fsiddiqui14

The best CBD on the market hands down. This is medical grade, not some random CBD you find in convenience stores! ✅

ant100

Best CBD softgels I have tried! Felt a difference in 10 minutes, will be staying with this company!

Eagle2004

Softgels are my go to for CBD products. I suffer from lower back pain and decided I give ReMed a try. ReMed exceeded my expectations and my lower back pain has improved.

About this brand

ReMed+Leaf is thrilled to offer the utmost purest quality CBD on the market. Our job is to cater to every type of customer and give them just what they are looking for! ReMed+Leaf is not a moderate CBD brand and that is why we offer third party lab reports for every CBD product we offer. Get your CBD on, and choose ReMed+Leaf. No better way to consume CBD then the ReMed way!