fsiddiqui14
on July 11th, 2019
The best CBD on the market hands down. This is medical grade, not some random CBD you find in convenience stores! ✅
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our CBD Soft Gel Capsules make taking CBD as easy as taking a regular supplement. Made with our phytocannabinoid-rich, water-soluble hemp, our CBD Soft Gels are designed for maximum absorption and bioavailability. Our soft gels are made with specialized cannabinoid emulsion droplets that are approximately 10-50 nanometers in size, which results in a product that contains 3-5x more bioavailability. What this means for you is quick absorption into the bloodstream and rapid results. Each 25mg soft gel contains the following qualities: Organically Growth-Full Spectrum Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulisifers, Medium Chain Triglly cerides (MCT), Beta Caryophyillene, Bovine-derived Gelatin, Glycerin, Sorbital and water, Artificial coloring which include Red 40, Red 3, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Blue 2.
on July 11th, 2019
The best CBD on the market hands down. This is medical grade, not some random CBD you find in convenience stores! ✅
on July 11th, 2019
Best CBD softgels I have tried! Felt a difference in 10 minutes, will be staying with this company!
on July 11th, 2019
Softgels are my go to for CBD products. I suffer from lower back pain and decided I give ReMed a try. ReMed exceeded my expectations and my lower back pain has improved.