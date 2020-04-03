 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sativa Awake Capsules 100mg 20-pack

by Remedi

4.52
Remedi Edibles Capsules Sativa Awake Capsules 100mg 20-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sativa Awake Capsules 100mg 20-pack by Remedi

2 customer reviews

4.52

iShaka

Very useful during the day while not drawing attention to oneself.

jmancini92

I like to take two capsules. Takes about an hour. Very good head high. Euphoric feeling. Helps with appetite. Makes you laugh. Tingly, warm hands. Highly recommend.

About this brand

Remedi Logo
Remedi is a daily wellness system that works with your body to combat pain, stress, and sleepless nights. Order online for home delivery – product not currently available in dispensaries.