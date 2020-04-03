 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Sativa Awake RSO 1g

Sativa Awake RSO 1g

by Remedi

5.02
Remedi Concentrates Solvent Sativa Awake RSO 1g

About this product

2 customer reviews

iShaka

Simple to apply and will keep you on track; careful of the dosage.

Jimmyray32

Stuff was super taisty , had me wide awake . Good for all day use , if you have hi Tolerance of coarse

About this brand

Remedi Logo
Remedi is a daily wellness system that works with your body to combat pain, stress, and sleepless nights. Order online for home delivery – product not currently available in dispensaries.