1:1 Harlequin Cartridge 0.5g

by Remedi by Cresco Labs

Harlequin is a sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. Unlike most high-CBD strains, Harlequin almost always develops a CBD:THC ratio of 5:2, making this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety. Harlequin liquid CO2 is pushed through cured material for extraction. Our CO2 extraction process is done within a closed loops system and produces solvent-free, super clean extracts. Available Package Sizes: • 500 MG Cartridge • 500 MG Disposable Pen

guntownpa

This is my 1st with med marijuana, using it for pain and anxiety and this worked GREAT. Gave a mellow buzz to enjoy with my pain and anxiety being relieved. Was able to keep a clear head without feeling tired

With familiar formats and precise delivery systems, Remedi products provide a safe, consistent, and trusted alternative to traditional medicines. This is the brand for patients who are new to cannabis as a medicine, uncomfortable with "smoking," or are looking for an accessible, approachable product.