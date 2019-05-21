guntownpa
on May 21st, 2019
This is my 1st with med marijuana, using it for pain and anxiety and this worked GREAT. Gave a mellow buzz to enjoy with my pain and anxiety being relieved. Was able to keep a clear head without feeling tired
Harlequin is a sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. Unlike most high-CBD strains, Harlequin almost always develops a CBD:THC ratio of 5:2, making this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety. Harlequin liquid CO2 is pushed through cured material for extraction. Our CO2 extraction process is done within a closed loops system and produces solvent-free, super clean extracts. Available Package Sizes: • 500 MG Cartridge • 500 MG Disposable Pen
