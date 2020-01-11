 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hybrid Renew RSO 1g

by Remedi

4.01
Remedi Concentrates Solvent Hybrid Renew RSO 1g

About this product

Hybrid Renew RSO 1g by Remedi

4.01

Greengrocer

I was so glad to see a hybrid RSO on the menu at CY+ today, this one has such a nice natural yet sweet flavor to it. I was able to relieve my body pain , get a buzz and spark enough energy for me to get my house clean . also after about a hour or so the hunger and focus really came on. Enjoyable evening!

About this brand

Remedi is a daily wellness system that works with your body to combat pain, stress, and sleepless nights. Order online for home delivery – product not currently available in dispensaries.