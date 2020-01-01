 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. Indica Relax Capsules 10-pack

Indica Relax Capsules 10-pack

by Remedi by Cresco Labs

Write a review
Remedi by Cresco Labs Edibles Capsules Indica Relax Capsules 10-pack

About this product

Remedi capsules are precision dosed with a super-critically extracted marijuana concentrate which has been winterized and infused with coconut butter prior to filling. They are available in multiple formulations, giving patients the ability to select the option that is best for them. Infused capsules affect patients via ingestion. Capsules are swallowed and absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract for slow onset and long-lasting effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Remedi by Cresco Labs Logo
With familiar formats and precise delivery systems, Remedi products provide a safe, consistent, and trusted alternative to traditional medicines. This is the brand for patients who are new to cannabis as a medicine, uncomfortable with "smoking," or are looking for an accessible, approachable product.