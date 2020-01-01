About this product
Remedi capsules are precision dosed with a super-critically extracted marijuana concentrate which has been winterized and infused with coconut butter prior to filling. They are available in multiple formulations, giving patients the ability to select the option that is best for them. Infused capsules affect patients via ingestion. Capsules are swallowed and absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract for slow onset and long-lasting effects.
