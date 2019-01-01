 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. Extra Strength Pain Cream

Extra Strength Pain Cream

by Remedi by Cresco Labs

Remedi by Cresco Labs Topicals Lotions Extra Strength Pain Cream

About this product

Topical cannabis-infused lotion is absorbed through the dermis for patients looking for a solution for localized relief. Lotions are a great solution for individuals who want to avoid oral consumption methods. Our lotion is infused with 100 mg of THC and expertly blended with premium essential oils known for their amazing healing properties

About this brand

With familiar formats and precise delivery systems, Remedi products provide a safe, consistent, and trusted alternative to traditional medicines. This is the brand for patients who are new to cannabis as a medicine, uncomfortable with "smoking," or are looking for an accessible, approachable product.