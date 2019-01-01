About this product
Topical cannabis-infused lotion is absorbed through the dermis for patients looking for a solution for localized relief. Lotions are a great solution for individuals who want to avoid oral consumption methods. Our lotion is infused with 100 mg of THC and expertly blended with premium essential oils known for their amazing healing properties
With familiar formats and precise delivery systems, Remedi products provide a safe, consistent, and trusted alternative to traditional medicines. This is the brand for patients who are new to cannabis as a medicine, uncomfortable with "smoking," or are looking for an accessible, approachable product.