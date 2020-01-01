Ascend Tablets 100mg 40-count
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Remedi Relief delivers a formulation that works with your body, so that you can get back to what matters most. Hand picked cannabis. Rigorously tested. Easy to dose. Capsules can be long lasting. Individual results may vary. 2.5 mg CBD + 2.5 mg THC / capsule 50 mg CBD + 50 mg THC / bottle 20 capsules / bottle
Be the first to review this product.