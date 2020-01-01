About this product

Remedi capsules are now available in CBN, the cannabinoid known for promoting relaxation and sleep. The capsules are precision dosed with a super-critically extracted marijuana concentrate which has been winterized and infused with coconut butter prior to filling. They are available in multiple formulations, giving patients the ability to select the option that is best for them. Infused capsules affect patients via ingestion. Capsules are swallowed and absorbed through the gastrointestinal tract for slow onset and long-lasting effects.