  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. CBN Sleep Spray Tincture

CBN Sleep Spray Tincture

by Remedi by Cresco Labs

Remedi by Cresco Labs Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBN Sleep Spray Tincture

About this product

Remedi spray tinctures are now available in CBN, the cannabinoid known for promoting relaxation and sleep. Our spray tinctures are fast acting and easy to use. Cleanly extracted using supercritical CO2 method, marijuana oil is mixed with MCT (from coconut oil), Limonene, and other natural flavorings to create the perfect blend for sublingual absorption. Patients looking for an alternative to vaporization value spray tinctures for their fast-acting relief and more precise dosing methods. Remedi Spray Tinctures are: • Sugar-free • Gluten-free • Vegan

About this brand

With familiar formats and precise delivery systems, Remedi products provide a safe, consistent, and trusted alternative to traditional medicines. This is the brand for patients who are new to cannabis as a medicine, uncomfortable with "smoking," or are looking for an accessible, approachable product.