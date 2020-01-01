About this product

Remedi spray tinctures are now available in CBN, the cannabinoid known for promoting relaxation and sleep. Our spray tinctures are fast acting and easy to use. Cleanly extracted using supercritical CO2 method, marijuana oil is mixed with MCT (from coconut oil), Limonene, and other natural flavorings to create the perfect blend for sublingual absorption. Patients looking for an alternative to vaporization value spray tinctures for their fast-acting relief and more precise dosing methods. Remedi Spray Tinctures are: • Sugar-free • Gluten-free • Vegan