About this product

Remedi blood orange topical lotion is a hemp-derived CBD topical lotion with a relaxing blood orange essential oil scent. This is a full-spectrum product containing the full range of cannabinoids and terpenes from the hemp derived CBD oil that is infused. Lab-tested every batch. Formulated in Denver, Colorado through rigorous research and development the blend absorbs quickly, soothing your symptoms almost immediately. All Remedi CBD Lotions are 2 fl oz in size.