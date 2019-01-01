 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Remedi CBD Essential Drops Tincture – 1500mg - Flavorless

by Remedi Plus

Remedi CBD Essential Drops Tincture – 1500mg - Flavorless

$139.99MSRP

About this product

Remedi essential drops are the brand’s premium line of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil tinctures. This is an MCT based tincture. Remedi uses CO2 extraction for all of their processes. Essential oils and cannabinoids of the industrial hemp plant are extracted as well as infused into MCT oil processed from organic coconut oil. All Remedi CBD essential drops CBD tinctures are 2 fl oz / 60 ml.

About this brand

Join the millions of people who've discovered the benefits of CBD products for improving health and wellness. Start boosting & replenishing your skin today!