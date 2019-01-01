Remedi CBD Essential Drops Tincture – 3000mg - Flavorless
$229.99MSRP
About this product
Remedi essential drops are the brand’s premium line of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil tinctures. This is an MCT based tincture. Remedi uses CO2 extraction for all of their processes. Essential oils and cannabinoids of the industrial hemp plant are extracted as well as infused into MCT oil processed from organic coconut oil. All Remedi CBD essential drops CBD tinctures are 2 fl oz / 60 ml.
About this brand
Remedi Plus
