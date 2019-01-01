About this product
Remedi essential caps full-spectrum gel capsules contain a base of hemp seed oil and CO2 extracted full spectrum oil from high-CBD hemp. Each capsule contains 25mg of CBD and there are 30 per bottle. Recommended Use: Take 1 capsule daily as a dietary supplement. Take 2-4 as needed for more acute remedy.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Remedi Plus
Join the millions of people who've discovered the benefits of CBD products for improving health and wellness. Start boosting & replenishing your skin today!