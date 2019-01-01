Remedi CBD Essential THC Free Isolate Gel Capsules - 1000mg
$84.99MSRP
About this product
Remedi essential caps isolate gel capsules contain a base of 99%+ pure CBD isolate and MCT oil. Each one contains 25 mg and there are 40 capsules per bottle. Recommended Use: Take 1 capsule daily as a dietary supplement. Take 2-4 as needed for more acute remedy.
About this brand
Remedi Plus
