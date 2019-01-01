About this product

With greater than 99% potency, our CBD isolate is extracted in a highly controlled environment and processed to produce small crystal sizes (~100um) to achieve the best bioavailability. We’re proud to offer some of the purest and consistent isolate available. Add to your favorite foods, tinctures or homemade remedies. Make sure low-heat is used in the infusion process, activating and melting the pure CBD crystal powder. Create your own salve using your own desired ingredients and method. Make sure low-heat is used in the infusion process, activating and melting the pure CBD crystals.