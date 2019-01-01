Remedi CBD Organic Nighttime Edible Gummies - 25mg - Strawberry
About this product
Remedi organic nighttime edible gummies are hemp-derived CBD isolate and melatonin infused 100% organic gummies. These yummy edibles feature a strawberry/berry flavor.
About this brand
Remedi Plus
Join the millions of people who've discovered the benefits of CBD products for improving health and wellness. Start boosting & replenishing your skin today!