Remedi Essential DayTime Organic Gummies (2 pack) - 10mg - Mixed Fruit
by Remedi Plus
$4.99MSRP
About this product
Remedi organic daytime gummies are hemp-derived CBD isolate infused 100% organic gummies and feature a strawberry/berry flavor. The pack contains 2 pieces with each one containing approximately 5 mg of 99% pure CBD isolate.
About this brand
Remedi Plus
Join the millions of people who've discovered the benefits of CBD products for improving health and wellness. Start boosting & replenishing your skin today!